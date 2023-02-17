Saint Michael is TARGETING the black hawk military helicopters! (Feb 15, 2023 crash)

When the Two Witnesses go for "a nice walk" on a beach, We don't like being INTERCEPTED by black hawk helicopters. We have given enough Warnings. Examples are now necessary.
Don't MESS with the Two Witnesses... or BAD things are going to happen to BAD people!
This video is linked and UNPACKED in Our February 15, 2023 Blog.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.