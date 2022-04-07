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Satanic Hollywood The Ritual Sacrifice
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286 views • April 07, 2022
Satanic Hollywood The Ritual Sacrifice
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Satanic-Hollywood-The-Ritual-Sacrifice:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Source: BLACK CHILD PRODUCTIONS
EVERYONE KNOWS IF YOU WANT TO BECOME SOMEBODY IN HOLLYWOOD YOU HAVE TO SELL YOUR SOUL, BUT SOMETIMES THAT'S NOT ENOUGH. THE SATANIC HANDLERS WILL FORCE THEIR SLAVES (RAPPERS/ACTORS ECT) TO SACRIFICE A LOVED ONE. IT'S HAPPENED FOR YEARS, YOU DON'T HEAR ABOUT IT BECAUSE THEY COVER IT UP AND BROADCAST THE STORY AS A NORMAL DEATH. IN REALITY, IT'S A SATANIC SACRIFICE TO ACCELERATE THE PERPETRATORS CAREER
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Satanic-Hollywood-The-Ritual-Sacrifice:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Source: BLACK CHILD PRODUCTIONS
EVERYONE KNOWS IF YOU WANT TO BECOME SOMEBODY IN HOLLYWOOD YOU HAVE TO SELL YOUR SOUL, BUT SOMETIMES THAT'S NOT ENOUGH. THE SATANIC HANDLERS WILL FORCE THEIR SLAVES (RAPPERS/ACTORS ECT) TO SACRIFICE A LOVED ONE. IT'S HAPPENED FOR YEARS, YOU DON'T HEAR ABOUT IT BECAUSE THEY COVER IT UP AND BROADCAST THE STORY AS A NORMAL DEATH. IN REALITY, IT'S A SATANIC SACRIFICE TO ACCELERATE THE PERPETRATORS CAREER
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