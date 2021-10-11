The Vaxed and Human Machines, Corruption in our government, wake up America! Hold The Line Patriots!

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Please watch till the end, this message is important thank you.
Corruption in our government, Human Machines from Vax, wake up America! Pfizer exposed by there own scientists!
my web site https://sherrilynn.com
Shop Our Store https://mycbdhealth.com
Watch Stew Peter for more truth in our news
https://stewpeters.tv
Repent and seek Jesus ask for guidance and wisdom. My web site https://sherrilynn.com
Our CBD Store https://mycbdhealth.com
My Music and videos of me are mine / I didn't make these short videos, I share them from Telegram and include them with my videos to get the word out to others that may not have it. I don't own the copy rights to them but they tell us to share them.
Saints in Christ Jesus, we must stand in Jesus name and say no more! Start sharing the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ. We need to lead others to Christ. “For God so loved the world, that He gave us His only begotten Son (Jesus) that who so ever believe in Him (Jesus) will have eternal life!” We Praise you Lord, In Thanksgiving we Praise You!
May God Bless You All and Keep You Safe in Jesus Name… Amen! Thank You All in Christ Jesus and Blessings!
May God Bless You and Keep You.
Sherri Lynn