Jesus Christ is Perfect Love God with us. The heart of the prudent getteth knowledge; and the ear of the wise seeketh knowledge. Proverbs 18:15 Acts 24:15 Romans 5:2

https://www.youtube.com/@stephanieelizabeth777/videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XjwOM9w9_k

Shema: The Most Important Word in the Bible (and What It Really Means)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_aE60THbnQ

We are running out of time…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xpZqDX3JLw



Acts 24:15

And have hope toward God, which they themselves also allow, that there shall be a resurrection of the dead, both of the just and unjust.

Romans 5:2

By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.