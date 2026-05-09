Jesus Christ is Perfect Love God with us. The heart of the prudent getteth knowledge; and the ear of the wise seeketh knowledge. Proverbs 18:15 Acts 24:15 Romans 5:2

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https://www.youtube.com/@stephanieelizabeth777/videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XjwOM9w9_k
Shema: The Most Important Word in the Bible (and What It Really Means)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_aE60THbnQ
We are running out of time…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xpZqDX3JLw
Acts 24:15
And have hope toward God, which they themselves also allow, that there shall be a resurrection of the dead, both of the just and unjust.
Romans 5:2
By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.