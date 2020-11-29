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Heavy Metal Detox - Crucial Knowledge in the Corona Age
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219 views • November 29, 2020
I describe here some very simple ways of detoxing from heavy metals so that your body does not light up like a Christmas tree as earth's atmosphere becomes more heavily EMF charged.
There are store cupboard solutions as well as herbal solutions here.
There are store cupboard solutions as well as herbal solutions here.
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