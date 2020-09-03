© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Karen Richardson, 46, Mum, Wiltshire. 22nd August 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • September 03, 2020
Posted on YT by Anna Brees on 22 Aug, 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCcPXV-5YC0
Description below was posted Anna Brees in support of this video:
Karen is the 146th person to contact us.
To support the channel and to help us boost these videos on new media please go here https://www.patreon.com/annabrees
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCcPXV-5YC0
Description below was posted Anna Brees in support of this video:
Karen is the 146th person to contact us.
To support the channel and to help us boost these videos on new media please go here https://www.patreon.com/annabrees
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.