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On June 12, Russian troops took full control of the settlement of 'Priyut', which is located 30 km west of Konstantinovka. By the way, Ukrainian sources claim that during the battle for this settlement, Russia used a previously unknown weapon that completely burned the electronic stuffing of Western infantry fighting vehicles and drones. It is noteworthy that immediately after this, a number of reputable Russian military experts confirmed that Russia continues to test new types of its Electromagnetic Pulse Weapons (EMP) in Ukraine. ................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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