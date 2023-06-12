Edward Dowd Speaks to Skynews Australia on Excess Deaths





“So I'm a Wall Street guy and we analyze trends and we analyze standard deviations and all sorts of anomalies in the financial markets to try to get ahead of the curve and you know, make money for our clients.





As a trend follower trend analyst, I noticed something strange going on in 20 21 that wasn't happening in 2020:





And that was that young folks in the US started to die at a much higher rate than they did in 2020. And it was actually a mixed shift of old to young in terms of excess deaths. And it's an alarming trend.





My thesis is that it's the vaccine at the very least if it's not the vaccine, what is it? And why is no one talking about it? Because the numbers we see now are actually worse than 2020 in terms of continued excess deaths into 23 disabilities that took off in 2021 to 2022.”