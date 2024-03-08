Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Real State of the Union: George Washington's First Annual Address
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
335 Subscribers
39 views
Published Yesterday

January 8, 1790: George Washington delivered the first message to Congress on the state of the Union. No pomp, no long partisan clapping. and the shortest ever recited by a president. The speech - especially in comparison to today’s - shows just how far modern presidents have strayed from the Constitution.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 8, 2024

Keywords
libertystate of the unionpresidentconstitutionhistorygeorge washingtonfounderssotu10th amendment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket