A Real State of the Union: George Washington's First Annual Address

January 8, 1790: George Washington delivered the first message to Congress on the state of the Union. No pomp, no long partisan clapping. and the shortest ever recited by a president. The speech - especially in comparison to today’s - shows just how far modern presidents have strayed from the Constitution.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 8, 2024
