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The Filter Ep 17: Russ Roberts on the Curious Task of Epistemology
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0 view • August 26, 2020
Russell Roberts, economist and philosopher of science, talks about his view on marketplaces, religion, and the importance of doubt. We also discuss about behavioral economics, rationality, rough heuristics, and black box problems. I make the case that we may never have consensus about Covid data or the measures taken in the name of stopping the spread of the disease. Russ explains why you might not want to carry empty suitcases across a border for attractive ladies.
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