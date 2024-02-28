Create New Account
Migrant Welfare
Crime & Freeloading

* Border security is always a top issue.

* Illegals arrested for murder and rape.

* Migrants are costing us billions, squeezing us for every penny.

* Rachel Campos-Duffy investigates secret AZ migrant shelter.

* Migrant uses baby to scam taxpayers.

* Illegals are treated better than taxpayers.

* We pay rent while they live for free.


The full segment including interview with Kevin O’Leary is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (27 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6347793556112

Keywords
traffickingjesse wattersborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderglobalismillegal immigrantmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken borderillegal aliensubversionopen bordersmugglingcatch and releasemigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationillegal migrantrachel campos-duffymigrant crime

