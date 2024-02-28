Migrant Welfare

Crime & Freeloading
* Border security is always a top issue.
* Illegals arrested for murder and rape.
* Migrants are costing us billions, squeezing us for every penny.
* Rachel Campos-Duffy investigates secret AZ migrant shelter.
* Migrant uses baby to scam taxpayers.
* Illegals are treated better than taxpayers.
* We pay rent while they live for free.
The full segment including interview with Kevin O’Leary is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (27 February 2024)
