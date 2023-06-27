https://gettr.com/post/p2kbu3z0bbb

6/22/2023 【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】Nicole: To free America from the control of the CCP, we must expose the “Trojan horses” planted by the CCP inside the US government agencies. Without the help of those sellouts, it would be impossible for the CCP to infiltrate the U.S., let alone launch attacks.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/22/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】 妮可：我们摆脱中共的控制，就要曝光在美国政府机构里为中共服务的卖美贼。因为没有这些人从内部帮助中共，中共不可能渗透美国，更不用说攻击美国。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





