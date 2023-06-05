The Plandemic Series - ALL 3 parts

Uploaded for pacsteam.org
explore the plandemic series
The Plandemic series is an eye-opening collection of films that dares to explore the untold narratives behind the scenes. The series is accredited for being first to warn the world of the crimes against humanity that are now being brought to light.
00:00:10 : Plandemic 1
The first PLANDEMIC, a 26-minute documentary, has been seen by over one billion people worldwide, setting a historic record. This documentary exposes hidden agendas, questions mainstream narratives, and sparks a global conversation.
00:22:51 : Plandemic 2: Indoctornation
The premiere of PLANDEMIC 2: Indoctornation set streaming records with 2 million viewers attending the global livestream. Journey deeper into the web of deception as Plandemic 2 uncovers the untold stories and exposes the powerful forces manipulating our world.
01:39:14 : Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening
Witness the culmination of truth-seeking as PLANDEMIC 3: The Great Awakening unravels the layers of corruption and unveils a path towards a brighter future. Prepare to be inspired, awakened, and empowered to take a stand for liberty.
Website: http://pacsteam.org
PLEASE SHARE
---
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.