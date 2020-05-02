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PROOF: Gates Foundation LOBBIED TRUDEAU Into Accepting MASS VACCINATION PROGRAM!!!
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27 views • May 02, 2020
Press For Truth

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Both Bill Gates and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau have been saying that life will not return back to normal until the majority of the population is vaccinated leaving many Canadians left to wonder if the two have colluded to push the same message! The dots have been connected and yes indeed Bill Gates has been lobbying the Canadian Government through proxies to push the vaccine agenda. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth connects the dots between the Gates Foundation, Gavi, Crestview Strategy and the Canadian government to prove that there is an agenda being pushed on countries like Canada to fall in line with the mass vaccination program!

Sources:
https://canucklaw.ca/cv-4-gates-found...

https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/sta...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5B9Ay...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_Hba...

This Will Be The New Normal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-8x3...

MUST SEE: How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQSYd...

The Trudeau Foundation Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgxwq...

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Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/...

Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
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https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
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SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfo...
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
BITTUBE ➜ https://bit.tube/PressForTruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
Keywords
gavigates foundationcovid-19press for truthmass vaccinationlobbied trudeauaccepting
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