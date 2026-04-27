The Economic Consequences of Empire and Endless Money Printing, an interview with Scott Horton

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Endless wars + nonstop money printing = a silent tax on everyday people. Trillions in debt, rising inflation, and shrinking purchasing power—while the system keeps rewarding the same institutions. The cost of empire isn’t just global—it’s personal, hitting wallets, savings, and future stability harder every year.
#Economy #Inflation #DebtCrisis #MoneyPrinting #GlobalFinance #WealthGap
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