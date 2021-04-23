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'ΕΚΤΑΚΤΟ ΓΙΑ ΠΟΛΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΑΦΟΡΑ!!!
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496 views • April 23, 2021
23/04/2021 ΜΟΛΙΣ ΜΟΥ ΕΣΤΕΙΛΑΝ ΑΥΤΟ...ΕΙΝΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΣΧΟΛΕΙΟ ΣΤΟ ΠOY ΑΝΕΦΕΡΑ ΣΕ ΑΥΤΟ ΕΔΩ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ...ΣΤΟ ΚΟΡΩΠΙ-ΚΙΤΣΙ...ΓΙΑ ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙ ΕΧΕΙ ΝΑ ΠΕΙ...ΚΑΙ ΨΑΞΤΕ ΤΟ....https://www.facebook.com/979084458778441/posts/2326113854075488/
Η ΩΡΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ 13:30 ΚΙ ΕΓΩ ΔΕΝ ΕΧΩ ΑΚΟΜΗ ΙΝΤΕΡΝΕΤ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΕΤΑΙΡΙΑ ΤΗΛΕΦΩΝΙΑΣ...ΤΥΧΑΙΟ;
ΔΕΝ ΝΟΜΙΖΩ...!!!
ΚΑΤΑΛΑΒΑΙΝΕΤΕ ΠΙΣΤΕΥΩ ΠΩΣ ΜΑΛΛΟΝ ΧΤΥΠΗΣΑ ΦΛΕΒΑ ΜΕ ΟΣΑ ΕΙΠΑ ΓΙΑ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΥΣ ΨΕΥΤΟΣΩΤΗΡΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΤΙΜΩΡΗΘΩ...ΘΑ ΜΟΥ.......ΧΑΧΑΧΑ!!!
Η ΩΡΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ 13:30 ΚΙ ΕΓΩ ΔΕΝ ΕΧΩ ΑΚΟΜΗ ΙΝΤΕΡΝΕΤ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΕΤΑΙΡΙΑ ΤΗΛΕΦΩΝΙΑΣ...ΤΥΧΑΙΟ;
ΔΕΝ ΝΟΜΙΖΩ...!!!
ΚΑΤΑΛΑΒΑΙΝΕΤΕ ΠΙΣΤΕΥΩ ΠΩΣ ΜΑΛΛΟΝ ΧΤΥΠΗΣΑ ΦΛΕΒΑ ΜΕ ΟΣΑ ΕΙΠΑ ΓΙΑ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΥΣ ΨΕΥΤΟΣΩΤΗΡΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΤΙΜΩΡΗΘΩ...ΘΑ ΜΟΥ.......ΧΑΧΑΧΑ!!!
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