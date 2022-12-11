Punch Drill with Center line fight

The Center line Fight punching drill is a great drill to practice and contains several benefits.
Should strength is one of the most important attributes in the style of WCRE. This dill is a great drill for doing so, as well as, for developing dominant center line strength. You must always own the center.
