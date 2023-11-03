Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli drone missile hits front gate of al-Shifa hospital
channel image
The Prisoner
8833 Subscribers
Shop now
73 views
Published 15 hours ago

The health ministry in Gaza says an Israeli attack killed at least 14 Palestinians who were fleeing from the bombarded territory’s north to its south.

Witnesses said the strike hit al-Rashid road, Gaza’s coastal road which the Israeli military has previously told civilians to take to travel south.

“The occupation committed a new massacre against displaced civilians and killed 14 citizens, children and women,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement. Al Jazeera's Youmna ElSayed reporting from Gaza city.

Mirrored - Al Jazeera English

Keywords
war crimesgazamissileal-shifa hospitalisraeli drone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket