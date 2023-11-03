Israeli drone missile hits front gate of al-Shifa hospital

The health ministry in Gaza says an Israeli attack killed at least 14 Palestinians who were fleeing from the bombarded territory’s north to its south.

Witnesses said the strike hit al-Rashid road, Gaza’s coastal road which the Israeli military has previously told civilians to take to travel south.

“The occupation committed a new massacre against displaced civilians and killed 14 citizens, children and women,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement. Al Jazeera's Youmna ElSayed reporting from Gaza city.

Mirrored - Al Jazeera English

