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Pulling Down Strongholds Showing Satan Who Is BOSS
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70 views • January 27, 2021
Pulling Down Strongholds Showing Satan Who Is BOSS
Let my people go! The Weapons of our warfare are not carnal! 2nd
Corinthians 10:4-5
Please help support this Ministry https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
See Principalities, Powers, Rulers of Darkness and Spiritual
Wickedness in High places for more info
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/principalities-powers-rulers-of-darkness-and-spiritual-wickedness-in-high-places/
And We Wrestle not against Flesh and Blood but against Satan the god of this World System http://www.exposingsatanism.org/we-wrestle-not-against-flesh-and-blood-but-against-satan-the-god-of-this-world-system/
Let my people go! The Weapons of our warfare are not carnal! 2nd
Corinthians 10:4-5
Please help support this Ministry https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
See Principalities, Powers, Rulers of Darkness and Spiritual
Wickedness in High places for more info
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/principalities-powers-rulers-of-darkness-and-spiritual-wickedness-in-high-places/
And We Wrestle not against Flesh and Blood but against Satan the god of this World System http://www.exposingsatanism.org/we-wrestle-not-against-flesh-and-blood-but-against-satan-the-god-of-this-world-system/
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