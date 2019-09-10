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How Did Israel Win The Six Day War?
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241 views • September 10, 2019
In June of 1967, Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon all attacked the small nation-state of Israel in what is now called The Six Day War. To the shock of many, Israel beat back these attacks and come out of the conflict after only 6 days of fighting, the clear victor. How did Israel win the Six Day War?
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#war,#israel,#sixdaywar
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#war,#israel,#sixdaywar
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