Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE – Why Dr.SHIVA MUST Become President. To HELL With Trump & Booby Kennedy!

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email.
Nov 1, 5:00 pm EDT
Trending News
In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, shares with Ashley Magno why it is essential that he become president of the United States of America.
Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/why-dr-shiva-president-ashley-magno/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.