Greg Abbott · America’s Governors are rallying around Texas’ historic efforts to secure the border in Joe Biden’s absence. Texas has the constitutional right to self defense in the face of this invasion at our border. We will not back down from protecting our state.
DONT FORGET the WIDE OPEN BORDER just a half mile from Eagle Pass:
PLEASE SEE ALSO :
We're being LIED to- It's ALL POLITICAL THEATRE! Wide OPEN Border @ Eagle Pass TX
https://rumble.com/v4b3r7l-were-being-lied-to-its-all-political-theatre-wide-open-border-eagle-pass-tx.html
*
LFA-TV can confirm that the Shelby Park staged press conference & border barricade is all optics.
https://rumble.com/v4bez2k-lfa-tv-can-confirm-that-the-shelby-park-staged-press-conference-and-border-.html
*
A Citizen's View of the IMAGINARY BORDER WALL -half mile from EAGLE PASS
https://rumble.com/v4bhwtu-a-citizens-view-of-the-imaginary-border-wall-half-mile-from-eagle-pass.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.