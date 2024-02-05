Create New Account
America’s Governors are rallying around Texas’ historic efforts to secure the border
Greg Abbott · America’s Governors are rallying around Texas’ historic efforts to secure the border in Joe Biden’s absence. Texas has the constitutional right to self defense in the face of this invasion at our border. We will not back down from protecting our state.


DONT FORGET the WIDE OPEN BORDER just a half mile from Eagle Pass:

PLEASE SEE ALSO :

We're being LIED to- It's ALL POLITICAL THEATRE! Wide OPEN Border @ Eagle Pass TX

https://rumble.com/v4b3r7l-were-being-lied-to-its-all-political-theatre-wide-open-border-eagle-pass-tx.html

LFA-TV can confirm that the Shelby Park staged press conference & border barricade is all optics.

https://rumble.com/v4bez2k-lfa-tv-can-confirm-that-the-shelby-park-staged-press-conference-and-border-.html

A Citizen's View of the IMAGINARY BORDER WALL -half mile from EAGLE PASS

https://rumble.com/v4bhwtu-a-citizens-view-of-the-imaginary-border-wall-half-mile-from-eagle-pass.html

