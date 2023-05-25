https://gettr.com/post/p2hy3qvc6a2

0524 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

海航（HNA）和CEFC这两个顾客公司，都在全球财富排行榜上，短期内都创造了巨额财富，但后来都破产了，为什么？因为这些公司都是中共拥有的，这些公司创建的目的只有两，一是贿赂你们的官员！二是通过洗钱的方式让中共盗国贼发财！

The two companies, HNA and CEFC, are both on the global wealth ranking list. They both created huge wealth in a short period of time, but they both went bankrupt later. Why? Because these companies are all owned by the CCP, there are only two purposes for these companies to be created, one is to corrupt your officials! The second is to enrich the CCP kleptocrats by laundering money schemes.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

#nfsc #takedowntheccp

@theeman0924 @jeremyherrell @nfscspeaks @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese





