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Putting Together the Pieces of the Covid 19 Puzzle
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99 views • June 16, 2020
Dr. Len has been following the progression of the Covid 19 pandemic and has uncovered glaring inconsistencies that are forming a pattern that is emerging. He will review aspects of this pandemic that on the surface make little sense until the dots are connected...then what is surfacing is terrifying. This, when coupled with widespread censoring and news that is one sided and hard to believe leaves the American Public in a financial turmoil, divided, and confused. Dr. Len will cut through the confusion and make sense out of this nonsense!
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