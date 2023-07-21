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7/21/23 Trump: Death Penalty for Child Traffickers! WorldCOIN- Eye Possession - youarefreetv
You Are Free TV
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128 views • July 22, 2023

7/21/23: Today, President Trump announced his plan to give the death penalty to Child sex traffickers- echoing his Dec. 2017 EO to seize assets of international human traffickers. Meanwhile, WorldCOIN announces plan to install Iris scanners in box stores in Spain & Portugal...& Scientology exposed in new sex abuse scandal....

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

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Get involved! Gut the Swamp in 2025:
https://www.project2025.org/

Please watch coming up in August the path forward for election integrity:
https://lindellevent.com/

See Hunter Biden's Laptop here:
https://marcopolousa.org/

Trump Announces Death Penalty for child sex traffickers:
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/110752961665137843

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/watch-trump-announces-he-will-work-give-child/

You can find Patrick Byrne's history & involvement in Gov't ops here:
https://www.deepcapture.com/2023/07/patrick-byrne-dhs-domestic-extremist-1-comes-clean/

Interview of Byrne with AJ here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-must-see-interview-white-house-insider-patrick-byrne-drops-major-info-on-jack-smith-and-jan-6/

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/a-president-in-full/

WorldCoin's plan to Eye You:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/worldcoin-ceo-global-digital-currency-tied-global-digital/

The UN Owns 6G:
https://www.brassballs.blog/https/newsothersmisscom/chinadaily-english-news-cn-20230606-un-photo-xinhua-global-digital-compact-wh-white-house-un-6g-treaty-treaties-biden-control-internet-for-all-future-common-agenda-summit-infrastructure-hr-3624

https://newsothersmiss.com/https/donorboxorg/harry-the-greek/internet-turned-over-to-united-nations-un-system-today-declaration-future-who-world-bank-international-monetary-fund-g7-g20-white-house-biden-human-right?rq=internet

Leo Zagami exposes Grand Orient Lodge/Macron/promoting Islam and burning of churches:
http://leozagami.com/

French Woman butchered by muslim youth:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/france-woman-butchered-with-glass-bottles-by-african-teens-who-disapproved-of-her-dress/

Sen. Rand Paul's KY HQ burned down:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/jul/21/rand-pauls-kentucky-office-torched-early-morning-b/

Scientology Abuse cult caught again:
https://www.crimeonline.com/2023/07/03/church-of-scientology-girl-raped-by-senior-official-forced-to-marry-him-or-work-in-labor-camp-lawsuit/

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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! 
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

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