TheBlaze | What’s the best way to get rich in America? Become a politician.

TheBlaze Originals | What’s the best way to get rich in America? Start a business? Get a four-year degree? Take a job on Wall Street? Wrong. The answer is get elected to Congress. Imagine buying shares in companies you regulate, or investing in defense contractors right before a war breaks out, or selling your stocks before everyone else because you found out there’s going to be a global pandemic.
The Blaze Originals team traveled to Washington, D.C. to show you how our elected officials line their pockets.
🚨Join us this Wednesday at 8 PM ET for a pre-show event hosted by
Glenn Beck and Jame Spoulos followed by an exclusive premiere of "Bought and Paid For: How Politicians Get Filthy Rich" streaming live on YouTube and BlazeTV.
