TheBlaze | What's the best way to get rich in America? Become a politician.
TheBlaze Originals | What’s the best way to get rich in America? Start a business? Get a four-year degree? Take a job on Wall Street? Wrong. The answer is get elected to Congress. Imagine buying shares in companies you regulate, or investing in defense contractors right before a war breaks out, or selling your stocks before everyone else because you found out there’s going to be a global pandemic.


The Blaze Originals team traveled to Washington, D.C. to show you how our elected officials line their pockets.


Join us this Wednesday at 8 PM ET for a pre-show event hosted by

Glenn Beck and Jame Spoulos followed by an exclusive premiere of "Bought and Paid For: How Politicians Get Filthy Rich" streaming live on YouTube and BlazeTV.


@theblaze

https://x.com/theblaze/status/1777395939843412420

congressional insider trading

