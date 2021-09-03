ADVISED TO LIE! And the LEFT MEDIA CONDONES.....

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Watch how Left Media justifies Biden's Lies.... condoning this as 'projecting a position of Strength.' Huh? Yeah, Biden Lies are OKAY.
Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Alyssa Farah discuss leaked transcripts from a call between President Biden and former Afhan President Ghani.
This report originated from Leftist outlet, The Hill.