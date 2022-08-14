Have Faith in Justice; CCP's Evil Deeds Will be Exposed

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https://gnews.org/post/p18231808
In a GETTR video, Miles stated that his bankruptcy case has already involved racial discrimination, judicial corruption, and foreign infiltration in the United States. The CCP is now using the exact same tactics as when it attempted to deport him back to China in 2017. Paul Hastings and Luc Despins will surely move forward in his bankruptcy case with recklessness and arrogance