The Rise of Cancer in Pets and Humans, an interview with Ty Bollinger

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Cancer isn’t just rising in humans—it’s rapidly affecting our pets too. From toxins to processed diets, modern lifestyles may be fueling this alarming trend. The good news? Small, intentional changes in nutrition and environment can make a difference. Awareness is the first step toward prevention and better health for all.
#PetHealth #CancerAwareness #HolisticLiving #PetCare #HealthyLifestyle #Wellness
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