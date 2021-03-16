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Dr Vernon Coleman - Vital Revelations About How Masks Damage Children: Parents and Grandparents Must Watch This Video
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70 views • March 16, 2021
Forcing children to wear masks for eight hours a day is pretty nearly as daft as hitting them over the head with a cricket bat for eight hours a day.
It’s child abuse and should be punished accordingly. When politicians and doctors are tried and convicted, teachers will be tried and convicted for mass child abuse.
There will be a major epidemic of bacterial pneumonia among schoolchildren as a direct result of the stupid mask wearing. And children will develop
dementia in a few years’ time. That’s not theory. The medical evidence is available.
For more information about other important matters please visit,
https://www.vernoncoleman.com https://www.vernoncoleman.org
It’s child abuse and should be punished accordingly. When politicians and doctors are tried and convicted, teachers will be tried and convicted for mass child abuse.
There will be a major epidemic of bacterial pneumonia among schoolchildren as a direct result of the stupid mask wearing. And children will develop
dementia in a few years’ time. That’s not theory. The medical evidence is available.
For more information about other important matters please visit,
https://www.vernoncoleman.com https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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