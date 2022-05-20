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The Patient-Doctor Relationship Has Vanished
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70 views • May 20, 2022
Our physicians have let us down. They have not rallied to protect us from a corrupt government that is issuing illegal mandates that are not backed by science and are destroying our immune system. Sadly, we must come to our own rescue and demand transparency in government Covid 19 policies.
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