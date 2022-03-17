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This Is What US Aid Looks Like... Notice The Red Cross Boxes
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80 views • March 17, 2022
This is what US Aid looks like... Notice the Red Cross boxes.
The war is not between the two countries R and U. The war is Luciferian billionaires weakening and destroying the Christian West, the only ones aware of who the real enemy is and always was.
Believe it or not, this war is first and foremost between Good vs EviI, or God's Army vs Satans Army... which ever you are more comfortable with understanding.
Why do you think the injections change our God's gene also known as DNA?
The Luciferians destroying God's creations, which already does and will involve every single animal and plant as well eventually, once all humans are disconnected from their Creator.
Video Credit: Truth Extra on Telegram
#RedCross #LuciferianElite #USAid #Ukraine
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
The war is not between the two countries R and U. The war is Luciferian billionaires weakening and destroying the Christian West, the only ones aware of who the real enemy is and always was.
Believe it or not, this war is first and foremost between Good vs EviI, or God's Army vs Satans Army... which ever you are more comfortable with understanding.
Why do you think the injections change our God's gene also known as DNA?
The Luciferians destroying God's creations, which already does and will involve every single animal and plant as well eventually, once all humans are disconnected from their Creator.
Video Credit: Truth Extra on Telegram
#RedCross #LuciferianElite #USAid #Ukraine
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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