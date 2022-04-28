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Fifth of world population may plunge into starvation caused by Ukrainian crisis – UN
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64 views • April 28, 2022
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African Development Bank says Africa could lose over $11 billion-worth of food supplies as grain exports have been disrupted by the conflict in Ukraine, while UN chief Guterres warns the crisis may throw up to 1.7 billion people into poverty.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12r1ho-fifth-of-world-population-may-plunge-into-starvation-caused-by-ukrainian-cr.html
African Development Bank says Africa could lose over $11 billion-worth of food supplies as grain exports have been disrupted by the conflict in Ukraine, while UN chief Guterres warns the crisis may throw up to 1.7 billion people into poverty.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12r1ho-fifth-of-world-population-may-plunge-into-starvation-caused-by-ukrainian-cr.html
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