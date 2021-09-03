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CDC BREACKING NEWS !!!!! PART 2 I CAN NOT MAKE THIS UP PEOPLE
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183 views • September 03, 2021
TIPS FROM THE CDC FOR SURVIVING A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE, PEOPLE I CAN NOT MAKE THIS UP EVEN IF I TRIED, THIS WAS PUBLISHED LIVE ON WORLD WIDE TV NEWS 4 MARCH 2021, PEOPLE YOU BETTER GO BACK AND WATCH YOUR ZOMBIE MOVIES ON NETFLIX WHEN YOU CHILL NEXT TIME. WAAAAAAAAAAAKE UP.
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