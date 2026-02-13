The World War 2 Bread That Quietly Saved Lives; And Why We Were Told to Forget It; I FULLY SUPPORT THIS VIDEO as America needs to get back to Organic Non GMO foods the way Almighty God intended! During World War 2, governments faced a problem that could not be solved with weapons: malnutrition, disease, and food shortages threatening entire civilian populations. The solution turned out to be something incredibly simple, a specific type of bread that quietly prevented deficiency diseases, strengthened public health, and kept people functional during extreme hardship. In this documentary-style breakdown, we uncover the true story behind the WW2 bread recipe that nutritionists, governments, and civilians relied on to survive rationing, bombing, and scarcity. This was not health food marketing. This was enforced policy, built on hard science and real-world results. You’ll learn how this bread worked, why it was compulsory, how it reduced illness during wartime, and why it disappeared almost overnight after peace returned. More importantly, we connect these forgotten lessons to modern survival planning, food security, and long-term resilience, especially for those who value self-sufficiency and practical knowledge over trends. This video is made for serious history enthusiasts, preparedness-minded viewers, and anyone who remembers when food was about strength, not convenience. No myths, no nostalgia fluff, just documented history and lessons that still matter today. If you care about forgotten wartime knowledge, traditional survival skills, and the kind of wisdom that kept families alive under occupation and rationing, please share this video and start making this bread! WWII bread, wartime bread recipe, World War 2 food, rationing history, survival food history, Great Depression food, traditional bread, whole wheat bread history, lost wartime knowledge, historical survival skills, old fashioned bread, food rationing WWII, civilian survival WW2, prepper history, etc.

If you like my work please bless it by donating and there are 3 ways!

My website https://www.jeffhertzog.net where you can donate PayPal Thank You! (and Give Send Go)

My Give Send Go Page https://www.givesendgo.com/jeffhertzog

You can support also with Walmart Gift Cards since I am a Carnivore/Low Carb/Organic and use Natural Supplements - link https://www.walmart.com/ip/Basic-Blue-Yellow-Spark-Walmart-Gift-Card/654950389

and use my email [email protected] and it will go directly to my account.

Thank you all for your support!