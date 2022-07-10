The Homemade Gun That Killed Shinzo Abe!🔫

SS: https://knowyourmeme.com/photos/2399991-assassination-of-shinzo-abe





A quick look into the gun of a maniac, and some analysis of what he did and why.





https://www.youtube.com/c/markserbu





couple of comments:





Y'all are still hugging the frontline fake news to calm people don't you? That guy was hired by Chinese government so CHINA can execute their plan smoothly while people of Japan is dealing with confusion about why their own race killed Abe.. dàmn guys, you know what money can do right? 😒 Just pay random people like ex-military to do dirty job with his hand and ur plans can go smoothly as saliva.





looking at the video clearly security was unprepared, after the first shot none of the bodyguards looked concerned covering Shinzo abe, the shooter had enough time for the second shot, he should have been given cover or some sort of protection after the first shot.





Japan has some of the strictest gun control laws in the world. On par with the UK and this just proves you can't stop bad people from accessing deadly weapons. A couple of pieces of plumbing pipe, a roll of duck tape and a few other easy to find materials makes what amounts to a two shot 1500's pirate pistol. The guy scored a head shot and a heart shot with that mess of a contraption!





White smoke like that would be an indication of a chemical concoction as a propellant and that there were electronic components and power source to ignite it.. then its wadding and whatever he wanted to use to do the damage bolts.. Nuts.. Shot.. Bearings..how on earth that idiot got so close to shinzo.. Terrible work by the bodyguards.. Pity this contraption didn't blow the assailants head off instead..





So the real problem of these tragedies like this assassination of Abe and school shooting about a month ago in Texas isn't about the gun Convention, the real problem is always from the people who are using them to do something like this. Don't know why people always blame on the gun, and yet things still happening? The funniest thing is that Biden and so many SJW tried so fucking hard to ban guns from the US civilians' hands, just before an ex Japanese leader got JFK'd by a handmade gun in the country which has one of the strictest gun convention in the world.





Who cares about all that word salad. The fact is that the world is full of gun crazies... Operative word, CRAZIES. This especially refers to right-wing nut jobs like Rittenhouse, and the demon-ridden slime who target people praying or attending Bible studies in their church... The examples of these ill-formed militias are endless, and it is time to do something about the guns in order to keep them out of the hands of fake “Patriot” nut-jobs, and for people like you to finally SHUT UP with your lies about this problem in America.





With a little backyard R&D I suspect that a homemade version of the "Metal Storm" system is possible, where you have multiple rounds stacked in a single barrel and a number of electronic ignition points along the barrel permits controlled firing. I don't recommend this, because the likelihood of having a massive chain fire that overpressures your barrel is quite high, but in theory it's possible, especially for an unmanned, remotely operated system which is also easily produced with common off-the-shelf components.





Useless security guards, first they failed to establish a no go perimeter around a VIP, then they failed to check people arriving there at the meeting for weapons, then they failed to notice a person with a strange weapon like thing in his hand for so much time, then they did not react quickly after the first shot and gave time to the killer to fire a second shot. I think the killer had missed the first shot. The killer it seems had used the duct tape so that the gun looks like a telescopic camera used by press photographers.





Firstly. He was the RETIRED pm of the country, not the incumbent. Secondly. He was under no know threat. Thirdly. This is Japan we are talking about, not India or the US, where important figures ( especially politicians) face a constant and real threat to their lives, and therefore the security agencies are always alert for ( and expecting ) danger. Basically this is Japan's indira Gandhi/ JFK moment. They will now surely up their guard .





https://thehill.com/policy/international/3551057-five-things-to-know-about-the-assassination-of-shinzo-abe/





https://nypost.com/2022/07/08/shinzo-abes-alleged-killer-seen-behind-him-before-shooting/