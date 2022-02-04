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Military Set to CRUSH Truckers Stand up USA its all about you and your next!
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292 views • February 04, 2022
The Canadian trucker convoy started as a protest. Now, it’s practically brought the Canadian government to its knees. The Covid tyrants in Ottawa are coming unglued. So they’re getting more aggressive. In Parliament, Canada’s pathetic, fake “conservative” party threw out their leader for even meeting with the Truckers. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police sent a representative of the Crown to meet with truckers in an eerie scene, something that looks like war games, something that reminds us of a horrific movie or a recreation of the genocidal events in our world's history.
Baheej Saliba is a commercial pilot. He has close to four decades of experience, after moving here from a war-torn country with a dream of learning to fly. He drove across America 7 times hunting for a flying job before he got one in Arizona. They built their own house by hand over five years. They are the real American dream, but now some goose step enforcers are trying to crush them.
The regime "media" is protecting the Biden crime family, but we will not. Garrett Ziegler exposes UNDENIABLE evidence of criminal offenses, and provides contact information for the sheriff that can make arrest(s).
John Witcher is a Mississippi doctor that's had enough. He's PHYSICALLY REMOVING patients from killing fields (hospitals) and taking them to an undisclosed location to save them.
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Baheej Saliba is a commercial pilot. He has close to four decades of experience, after moving here from a war-torn country with a dream of learning to fly. He drove across America 7 times hunting for a flying job before he got one in Arizona. They built their own house by hand over five years. They are the real American dream, but now some goose step enforcers are trying to crush them.
The regime "media" is protecting the Biden crime family, but we will not. Garrett Ziegler exposes UNDENIABLE evidence of criminal offenses, and provides contact information for the sheriff that can make arrest(s).
John Witcher is a Mississippi doctor that's had enough. He's PHYSICALLY REMOVING patients from killing fields (hospitals) and taking them to an undisclosed location to save them.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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