2024-1-20 its a test

christ's own words....I am not God, worship Him, and....keep God's commandments if you will enter into life, they are not old!!!
Mat 19:16 And, behold, one came and said unto him, Good Master, what good thing shall I do, that I may have eternal life?
Mat 19:17 And he said unto him, Why callest thou me good? there is none good but one, that is, God: but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments.
Mar 12:29 And Yahusha answered him, The first of all the commandments is, Hear, O Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord! Mar 12:30 And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment.
Isa 8:11 For the LORD spake thus to me with a strong hand, and instructed me that I should not walk in the way of this people, saying, Isa 8:12 Say ye not, A confederacy, to all them to whom this people shall say, A confederacy; neither fear ye their fear, nor be afraid. Isa 8:13 Sanctify the LORD of hosts himself; and let him be your fear, and let him be your dread. Isa 8:14 And he shall be for a sanctuary; but for a stone of stumbling and for a rock of offence to both the houses of Israel, for a gin and for a snare to the inhabitants of Jerusalem. Isa 8:15 And many among them shall stumble, and fall, and be broken, and be snared, and be taken. Isa 8:16 Bind up the testimony, seal the law among my disciples. Isa 8:17 And I will wait upon the LORD, that hideth his face from the house of Jacob, and I will look for him. Isa 8:18 Behold, I and the children whom the LORD hath given me are for signs and for wonders in Israel from the LORD of hosts, which dwelleth in mount Zion.
