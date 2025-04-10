Most Scientists Want to FLEE!

9 April 2025 Wednesday Night Live





This episode features a lively Wednesday night discussion, inviting listener engagement on diverse topics. The host highlights a troubling survey revealing that 75% of U.S. scientists may leave the country due to changes in federal research policies, exploring the implications for the scientific community and public trust in science. The dialogue also touches on AI advancements, societal trends like the rise of OnlyFans among young women, and critical issues such as mental health, particularly among men.





Listeners' questions lead to discussions on family dynamics, parenting, and the challenges of addiction. The host speculates on the changing job market due to AI, including concepts like universal basic income. Capping the episode, the host reflects on personal growth through childhood experiences and emphasizes the importance of work ethic, while encouraging ongoing community conversations.





