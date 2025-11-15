[Nov 15, 2025] "Nuclear Bombs Aren't Real, Space Is Fake & Here's The Proof" - Flat Earth Researcher [BRAD LEA TV]

Dropping Bombs Podcast: https://www.droppingbombs.com/

"Nobody has been to space—it's all fake."

Dropping Bombs delivers its most polarizing episode yet with Flat Earth Dave (David Weiss), who dismantles the globe deception with undeniable proofs: moon landing hoaxes, flight paths, star positions, hidden maps, and Antarctica's forbidden secrets.

From globe believer to leading researcher, Dave reveals why elites hide the truth, how SpaceX conceals the dome, and simple tests anyone can do to see through the lie.

This red-pill conversation challenges everything you thought you knew—question reality before it's censored. Truth-seekers, dive in now. Your worldview will never be the same.

Flat Earth Dropbox Link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/fz3rn3gyno17f81v59tyg/AAVa0rHpg389mEk1v5zYevc?rlkey=8q171b3mozka6wqejnf9ps6gy&st=7whq81vg&dl=0



Brad Lea is a self-made entrepreneur who turned small-town grit into a multi-million-dollar empire. With over 25 years dominating sales and leadership, he’s mentored thousands to outsmart, outwork, and out win their competition. His top-rated podcast, Dropping Bombs, brings raw, game-changing insights from the biggest names in business.

LightSpeed VT is Brad’s brainchild—the world’s leading interactive training platform. It’s built to make your team sharper, faster, and more effective, without wasting time or money. Whether you’re a startup or a Fortune 500, LightSpeed VT is how you scale success and dominate your industry. Curious? Check it out:

https://www.lightspeedvt.com/

Brad’s also behind Closer School, the go-to program for mastering sales and closing deals like a pro. Want to 10x your income? This is where you start. His book, The Hard Way, lays out the brutal, honest lessons he learned building his empire—your blueprint to winning the game. Get it here: https://bradlea.com/product/the-hard-way/

This isn’t just a video. It’s a wake-up call. Watch it. Share it. Act on it.

Closer School: https://www.closerschool.com/cs





Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com App Referral code: FErkvst

Share the app with everyone: https://www.flatearthdave.com/gift

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show: https://flatearthdave.com/book-flat-earth-dave/

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Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.

https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-R





We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It's easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever-expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible? We have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





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podcast, science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education