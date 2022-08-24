Intelligence and Politics - Euroic Response to Edward Dutton

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Although Edward Dutton is generally quite popular among many people who describe themselves as Nationalists, he is merely adjacent to our movement. Dutton describes himself as a high conservative rather than a racial Nationalist. He does occasionally speak about the globalist policies of demographic replacement against Europeans, but in many regards Dutton is a political moderate in relation to Nationalism and the Dissident Right
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