BURIED DATA: HOW BIG PHARMA SILENCED THE WHITE HOUSE

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A very revealing poll from Trump’s own longtime pollster showed overwhelming public concern with vaccine mandates and liability protections, but it was hidden from the public. Jefferey breaks down how a different version of the story was sold through legacy media and why a new executive order could signal a major shift in the vaccine-schedule debate.