Tandemkross Victory Trigger for the Walther P22 Minuteman Review

AmbGun Walther P22 Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/walther ​







TandemKross’ Victory Trigger for the Walther P22Q. A handsome red anodized, aluminum flat face trigger.





Installing the Victory Trigger means pulling the FCU from the grip frame and then driving out the pin that connects the stock trigger to the transfer bar. Recovering the trigger spring. Partially seat the tiny roll pin in the TK trigger, line it up with the transfer bar, and spring and hold steady while you tap the roll pin into place. I failed in the effort and damaged the spring with the roll pin. I figured it’d be no problem to get a replacement. But TK didn’t have any. Walther doesn’t sell the spring separately and requires that you buy the trigger, spring, and transfer bar assembly. But they were out of stock. Thankfully Numrich Gun Parts had one such assembly in stock for $30.





Once I received the replacement trigger assembly, I took another shot at installing the TandemKross Victory Trigger. This time I used a small wood slave pin to keep the trigger spring clear of the roll pin channel. With the successful install, all was working single action, but the trigger was not resetting properly for double action…about ⅛” short of resetting. I could manually push the trigger forward and DA would work. I removed the Victory trigger and reinstalled the stock polymer trigger and DA worked fine.





I contacted Galloway Precision asking them to create a quality trigger spring for the P22. Turns out they had just such a product in development. Nine months later, Galloway released their trigger spring. So I ordered two.





I installed the Tandemkross Victory trigger with the Galloway Precision spring. Tandemkross and Galloway should both include a slave pin to assist with the install…I used a round toothpick, but something with a tighter fit would have been much better. The slave pin helps keep the spring clear of the pin that connects the trigger to the trigger bar. Something I’ve some experience with.





During my brief dry fire testing with the Victory trigger, I did notice that the trigger does help prevent any pinch with the trigger guard. It felt nice and looked pretty sweet.





Generally I’d like to see the serrations on a trigger be vertical lines that would allow my finger to smoothly shift down its face without slipping off. Given the flat faced design, not critical.





The Victory trigger is about 1/10” further forward than the stock one. Not really noticeable unless you’re wearing gloves and even then not really an issue unless you’re trying for a double action second strike…definitely more challenging with gloved hands to get that trigger far enough forward to reset for that second strike. Live fire, where the pistol switches to the short, single action reset, no problems.





The stock trigger weighs about 2.5 grams whereas the Victory trigger weighs about 5. Maybe something to think about there.





I think TK should include a trigger spring with their trigger. If the trigger kit included the spring, that would be a key motivation for P22 owners to upgrade when their stock trigger spring gets weak or breaks. Otherwise, I consider the Victory trigger a worthwhile aesthetic upgrade, but not a performance upgrade.