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Little kid has severe nose bleeds after multiple PCR tests in hotel quarantine, Australia. 🇦🇺😡 (MIRRORED)
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1160 views • August 26, 2021
Little kid has severe nose bleeds after multiple PCR tests in hotel quarantine, Australia. 🇦🇺😡 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/cc598e45-bd77-4498-9304-0ff24c81ff12
Little kid has severe nose bleeds after multiple PCR tests in hotel quarantine, Australia. 🇦🇺😡. Bastards....
Source @JT17
Thanks to Roland Z for Link
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/cc598e45-bd77-4498-9304-0ff24c81ff12
Little kid has severe nose bleeds after multiple PCR tests in hotel quarantine, Australia. 🇦🇺😡. Bastards....
Source @JT17
Thanks to Roland Z for Link
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