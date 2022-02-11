Open science sessions: How flawed data has driven the narrative

PANDA, February 3, 2022



PANDA’s internal weekly Open Science Sessions provide an opportunity for science, research and policy to be presented by various leading international experts in a variety of diverse fields. These sessions lead to fascinating open discussions and debate and allow our scientists to broaden their understanding and inspire new ideas.



Norman Fenton is Professor of Risk Information Management at Queen Mary University of London and a Director of Agena, a company that specialises in risk management for critical systems. He is a mathematician whose current focus is on critical decision-making and, in particular, on quantifying uncertainty using causal, probabilistic models that combine data and knowledge (Bayesian networks). This has been applied to many different application domains, but most recently to law and forensics (he has been an expert witness in major criminal and civil cases), and health (he led a major collaborative project to develop improved decision-support tools for chronic health conditions). Since March 2020 Norman has been active in analysing Covid data, exposing problems with the way this has been presented to the general public.