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ROUND ‘EM UP LIKE CATTLE: Cause cattle is all Zelensky sees when he looks at his people - more meat for the slaughter (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/12386) in Kharkov, East Ukraine, as 1 man has had enough and confronts officer giving out summons while officer threatens to SHOOT him for filming but gets a sick burn by citizen who trolls officer and says he was plucked outta farm yesterday