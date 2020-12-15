Michigan Hearing: an IT personnel working for Dominion testified Dominion’s employees “worked” under the table in so-called “Chicago Warehouse,” but not too many witnesses have courage to stand up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
12/2/2020密歇根州听证会：在选举现场为多米尼工作的IT员工作证，多米尼公司的员工在所谓的“芝加哥库房”有猫腻，面对如此惊天骗局却鲜有证人出来作证，因为惧怕生活被毁
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan
秘密翻译组需要各类人才，期待战友的参与
https://forms.gle/wfiLGYNLSbZanFa59
👇欢迎大家订阅👇
【秘密翻译组 YouTube & GTV 频道】
👉youtube频道：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6K3...
👉GTV频道：https://gtv.org/web/#/UserInfo?id=5ed...
【秘密翻译组Twitter@G_Translators】
👉https://twitter.com/G_Translators