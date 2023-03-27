Create New Account
JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. CLAYTON LLEWELLEN Pt. 2
Published a day ago |
Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Clayton Llewellen Pt. 2


Mar 25, 2023


Dr. Kandiss Taylor has a serious and informative interview with Clayton of heavensharvest.com, part 2! Clayton Llewellen is the owner of Heaven's Harvest, and on today's episode he will tell you everything you need to know to survive the inevitable food shortage facing America soon.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2esay6-esus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-clayton-llewellen-pt.-2.html

gunsjesusbabiessurvivefood shortagedr kandiss taylorheavens harvestclayton llewellen

