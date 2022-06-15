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IRS is failing as a collection agency sending cases to toothless private collection agencies
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
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63 views • June 15, 2022

The main function of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agency is to GET THE MONEY! The IRS, with assistance of the corrupt mainstream media, has done a great job at deceiving employers into stealing from their employees (“withholding”), and getting businesses to falsely snitch to the IRS that other people’s money was income on which the income earner must file and pay income tax.

However, the IRS is doing a TERRIBLE job at collecting taxes! Congress several years ago allowed the IRS to contract with toothless private collection agencies that have NO power to do anything other than TRY to get you to hand over your money.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder and president of Freedom Law School, will show that some of the bigger collection cases that the IRS sends to toothless private collection agencies are for TENS or even HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of dollars!

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar tax
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