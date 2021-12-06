Byron Rodgers Veteran & Security Expert- "I Am My Own Standard" ⚜️ Motivational

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⚜️The goal is to be in integrity with yourself, your effort and your progress.
Make it so those things are acceptable to what you offer the world and God.
The environment will offer you feedback and this is how you confirm the accuracy of your results and hard work.
Without looking at all 3 factors, you can get blinded by arrogance and that will cause you to stumble...
Thank you for being on this journey and unlocking the potential within you!
Protector by nature and by trade
Byron Rodgers
For more such videos, visit https://www.byronrodgersmotivation.com/ 🔥